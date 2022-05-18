'We are ecstatic': Zoo Babies to honor three more babies this year

The filly was born just before midnight May 12 and is already running around keeping mom busy. The zoo has not picked a name yet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo’s Hartmann’s mountain zebra, Azizi, successfully gave birth to a baby girl according to a press release.

The filly was born just before midnight May 12 and is already running around keeping mom busy. The zoo has not picked a name yet.

Another momma is expected to give birth soon. The Masai giraffe Kianga is expected to give birth to her baby calf.

The zoo also recently celebrated the first harbor seal birth in the zoo’s history according to the press release.

“We are ecstatic to have so much to celebrate this spring. These new offspring will be wonderful ambassadors to tell the stories of their species,” said Louisville Zoo Director Dan Maloney. “We look forward to watching this new filly grow with our community and sharing news about our pending giraffe birth.”

Zoo guests can see Azizi and her baby in the Africa zone with the rest of the herd. All three mothers and offspring will be recognized during Zoo Babies hosted by Norton Children’s according to the release.

