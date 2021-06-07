Louisville Zoo animals to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Zoo was one of 70 zoos chosen to receive the vaccine doses from animal healthcare company Zoetis.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Animals at the Louisville Zoo are set to receive uniquely formulated COVID-19 vaccines. The Zoo received a number of doses from the animal healthcare company Zoetis.

The donated Zoetis vaccine is a two-shot series, and the Louisville Zoo is one of 70 zoos to receive the vaccine. It has been authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Office of State Veterinarian for Kentucky.

Louisville Zoo will administer the vaccine to 29 apes and cats over the coming weeks.

“Based on continued cases being reported in zoo animals around the world, and our own experience with the snow leopards, we are eager to get our most susceptible animals vaccinated,” Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi said. “Vaccination against preventable infectious diseases is a vital part of our preventative healthcare program.”

Exciting news! Your Zoo received doses of a uniquely formulated COVID-19 vaccine developed for animal species from the animal healthcare company Zoetis. They will be administered to the species shown to be most susceptible to the virus starting 9/24/21.https://t.co/QJVomXHUMk pic.twitter.com/upX5AxIcPh — Louisville Zoo (@LouisvilleZoo) September 23, 2021

The animal healthcare team will closely monitor all animals receiving the vaccine for any atypical reactions. Keeper staffs who work directly with animals continue to wear PPE to safeguard the health of susceptible species.

In December 2020, the Zoo’s three snow leopards tested positive for the virus. All three were quarantined, cleared the virus, and were fully recovered by January 2021.

The Louisville Zoo said the administration of the vaccine begins Friday.

