Louisville YMCA to host dog swim event

This is Northeast YMCA's Eighth Annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim to benefit their LIVESTRONG program.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors.

The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Dogs will have off-leash access to the completely fenced water park.

Friday, Sept. 9

All dogs open swim: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Small dogs only (under 25 pounds): 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

All dogs open swim: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

All dogs open swim: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a vet on-site both days to offer assistance when needed and also to offer free advice to dog-owners. On Friday the vet will be from Crockett Veterinary Hospital and on Saturday the vet will be from The AdVETcate.

Northeast Family YMCA Calypso Cover Water Park is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood.

The YMCA offers early registration for the event through Sept. 8 for $15 per dog. Tickets at the day of the event are $25 per dog.

According to a press release, all proceeds will benefit local cancer survivors through the YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

If your dog needs a little pampering, a dog grooming station will be on-site.

Food and door prizes will also be given out throughout the event.

All dogs must have a current rabies tag number, veterinarian of record and signed waiver required.

