x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Animals

Louisville YMCA to host dog swim event

This is Northeast YMCA's Eighth Annual Calypso Cove Dog Swim to benefit their LIVESTRONG program.
Credit: Yekatseryna - stock.adobe.com
Corgi dog in life jacket swim in the swimming pool.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dogs of all personalities and sizes will be splashing and doggie-paddling their way through an east-end Louisville YMCA's pool to benefit local cancer survivors.

The Northeast YMCA in Lyndon will welcome the pups of Louisville into their family waterpark, Calypso Cove, Sept. 9 and Sept. 10. Dogs will have off-leash access to the completely fenced water park.

Friday, Sept. 9 

  • All dogs open swim: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 10

  • Small dogs only (under 25 pounds): 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • All dogs open swim: 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
  • All dogs open swim: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a vet on-site both days to offer assistance when needed and also to offer free advice to dog-owners. On Friday the vet will be from Crockett Veterinary Hospital and on Saturday the vet will be from The AdVETcate.

Credit: Tropical studio - stock.adobe.co

Northeast Family YMCA Calypso Cover Water Park is located at 9400 Mill Brook Road in Louisville's Lyndon neighborhood.

The YMCA offers early registration for the event through Sept. 8 for $15 per dog. Tickets at the day of the event are $25 per dog.

According to a press release, all proceeds will benefit local cancer survivors through the YMCA's LIVESTRONG program.

If your dog needs a little pampering, a dog grooming station will be on-site.

Food and door prizes will also be given out throughout the event.

All dogs must have a current rabies tag number, veterinarian of record and signed waiver required. 

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

LMPD officer rescues puppies from abandoned house

Before You Leave, Check This Out