Louisville resident to judge at Westminster Dog Show in June

Evalyn Gregory previously won the 2009 Toy Group with Lincoln, a Brussels Griffon dog co-owned with her mother.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. — A Louisville resident will officiate over several breeds during the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show June 12 and 13.

Evalyn Gregory will be judging the Affenpinschers, Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Maltese, Miniature Pinschers, Toy Fox Terriers, Dalmatians, Lhasa Apsos, Tibetan Spaniels and Boxers this year.

All winners she selects will then go on to compete in the Toy, Non-Sporting or Working groups held Saturday and Sunday night.

This will Gregory's second judging assignment at Westminster, the competition familiar to her and her family. She previously won the 2009 Toy Group with Lincoln, a Brussels Griffon dog co-owned with her mother. She then followed in her father's footsteps, transitioning from professional dog handler to judge.

Gregory is a member of the Brussels Griffon and Boxer national parent clubs, as well as the kennel clubs of Louisville, Morris & Essex and Santa Barbara.

All preliminary breed judging and evening group competitions will be held during the day Saturday and Sunday, while the Best in Show and Junior Showmanship Finals judging will be Sunday night.

While the show is traditionally hosted in New York City each winter, this year's competition was moved to an outdoor venue in Tarrytown in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Select coverage of breed judging will be streamed online and televised live on FS2, while group judging will air live on FS1 and FOX throughout the weekend.

