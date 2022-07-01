SOS: Louisville shelter needs help emptying dog kennels, offers free adoptions

Assistant Director of LMAS Jerry Foley said this month the shelter has taken in 700 dogs. The shelter is now waiving all adoption fees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animals Services says it is in dire need of help from the community as the shelter nears maximum capacity. The shelter is waiving all adoption and redemption fees.

Assistant Director of LMAS Jerry Foley told WHAS11 News that in the past month, the shelter has taken in approximately 700 dogs.

In response to the influx of dogs, the shelter is nearing maximum capacity, and as a result, Foley said the shelter is at risk of having to euthanize dogs.

This would be the first time in five years the shelter would do this, Foley said.

In a Facebook post on Friday, LMAS says it is doing everything possible to keep kennels open for incoming stray pets over the Fourth of July weekend.

“Right now, our priority is reuniting stray pets and their owners, and finding homes for the high number of adoptable shelter dogs and cats sitting in our kennels," Ashley Book, interim shelter director, said. "We expect a high volume of pets to be turned over to LMAS over this long holiday weekend because we know fireworks and pets do not mix well.”

How can you help?

LMAS says there are several ways the community can help reduce the shelter's capacity at this time.

Residents can foster a pet for a short period of time or they can come in and adopt one of the numerous pets up for adoption.

As of now, all adoption and redemption fees have been waived.

LMAS said though that redemption fees will only be waived for owners with no prior violations. Court fees will not be waived.

All adoptable pets have already been spayed/neutered, microchipped and are up-to-date on their vaccinations, LMAS said.

The shelter also said any resident who is looking for a missing pet should check the shelter's lost and found page.

Walk-ins are welcome at daily from noon to 6 p.m. at LMAS' Animal House Adoption Center, located at 3528 Newburg Road.

“We’re asking the public to help us remain a shelter that doesn’t euthanize homeless pets simply because we are out of room,” Book said. "If you are planning to add a new four-legged friend to your family, make Animal House Adoption Center your first stop."

