Fosters needed | Louisville Metro Animal Services full

Louisville Metro Animal Services is asking for fosters to step up and temporarily take in a homeless shelter pet.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter is completely full according to a recent Facebook post.

LMAS is asking for fosters to step up and temporarily take in a homeless shelter pet. To sign up to become a foster click here.

They are also asking if people lost their pet to report them missing and to visit the shelter in case LMAS found them.

Adoption fees are waived for adult dogs 40 pounds and heavier, and all adult cats are free if they’re 6-months and older.

Visit their website to see the list of adoptable pets, and you can visit the adoption center from noon to 6 p.m. daily at 3516 Newburg Road.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.