Animals from Kentucky communities hit by tornado are headed to Louisville KHS

The Kentucky Humane Society is helping Mayfield's animal shelters make room for strays and lost pets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three of the Kentucky Humane Society's rescue vehicles left Louisville Monday morning to assist the Mayfield's animal shelter.

According to the KHS press release, KHS is partnering with Greater Good Charities and is expected to receive 40 animals from Mayfield tonight. Their main campus at 241 Steedly Drive will be an emergency hub for the animals.

These animals were already at the shelter before the tornadoes hit. This frees up the Mayfield shelter to help locate stray's and reunite owners with their pets.

According to the press release, Paris Animal Welfare Society are picking up animals from the Hopkins County Animal Shelter to transport them to KHS later today. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) will bring about 60 cats to KHS on Tuesday.

Animals currently at KHS are being picked up by the Brandywine Valley Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BVSPCA). About 80 cats and dogs will be sent to Pennsylvania and Delaware.

A press release from ASPCA said they were flying 100 cats from Kentucky shelters out to Massachusetts Wednesday, and sending dogs to an emergency shelter outside of impacted communities.

Susan Anderson, Director of Disaster Response for the ASPCA National Field Response team, said the ASPCA's top priority is to help local agencies with any support and resources they might need. “In emergency situations like this, evacuations are often not an option, making the impact of these deadly and unprecedented tornadoes that much more devastating," she said.

Adoptions will be closed at the KHS Main Campus so staff can focus on the incoming animals. Pets will still be up for adoption at their East Campus and at Purrfect Day Cafe.

To donate to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund click here.

