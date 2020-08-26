Black bear spotted north of Prospect, officials say it could move into Indiana

Officials said the bear was spotted just across the state line, saying it could cross the Ohio River into Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has received reports of a black bear spotted north of Prospect, near Clark County, Indiana.

Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the bear was spotted just across the state line, saying it could cross the Ohio River into the Hoosier state.

"This sighting provides an opportunity for Hoosiers in the area to secure outdoor grills, trashcans, or pet and bird food," DNR mammalogist Brad Westrich said. "Black bears prefer to avoid humans, and removing potential food sources goes a long way to prevent negative interactions."

It is unclear if the bear is the same black bear spotted in Fern Creek and Mt. Washington. That bear, captured on trail cam, was seen snacking on bird feeders in a neighborhood.

Officials said there have been three confirmed black bears in Indiana since 2015, but as black bear populations continue to increase in neighboring states, it is not unusual to see bears travel into the Hoosier state.

The DNR encouraged anyone who encounters a bear to back away slowly while looking intimidated, wait in a vehicle or building for the bear to leave and report the sighting. People should not feed or approach bears.

