2 dogs die after being left inside hot car, Louisville man arrested

According to LMPD, when officers arrived, the National Weather Service was reporting the temperature outside was 93 degrees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is in custody after leaving two dogs in a hot car which resulted in the death of both dogs.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers were sent to the 6600 block of Hunters Creek Boulevard around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived, they were met with a caller who was concerned about two dogs that were left alone inside a vehicle for a while.

Officers broke out the car's rear window to gain access to the vehicle’s interior.

One of the dogs was already dead and another appeared to be in distress.

Louisville Metro Animal Services was called and transported the surviving animal to be checked out, however Teeya Barnes with LMAS told WHAS11 News that the other dog died on the way to the shelter.

The owner of the vehicle, Kyle Cobb, was arrested and faces at least one count of animal cruelty in the second degree.

To put that in perspective, according to the Humane Society of the United States, when outside temperatures are just 85 degrees, after 10 minutes, the temperature inside a vehicle with its windows rolled up can reach 102 degrees. After 30 minutes, temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

"When it comes to leaving pets in a vehicle unattended -- LMAS tells pet owners 'just don't do it!'" Barnes said.

