'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations

Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on Facebook of an empty bin, typically filled with toys. Here's how you can help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents.

Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with.

Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy bin, in need of some Christmas cheer.

The Facebook post reads, "Our dogs are out of toys. They tried waiting for Santa Paws but they really need to play today!"

LMAS said their biggest needs are large and XL sized dog toys.

You can order dog toys directly from LMAS's Amazon Wishlist or you can drop off clean, gently used dog toys with no stuffing falling out, no beads, no batteries, and no hard eyes any time Sunday-Saturday at 3528 Newburg Rd.

It's a sad day here at the shelter. Pictured here is our toy bin. Our dogs are out of toys. They tried waiting for Santa... Posted by Louisville Metro Animal Services on Friday, November 18, 2022

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.