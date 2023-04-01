'We don't want to scare you': Louisville animal shelter at max capacity

The shelter says it may have to start euthanizing animals today if people don't foster, adopt and pick up their missing pets.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A local animal shelter posted on Facebook that it is at "max capacity" and it has a message for any pet owners who may have a dog or cat in its care.

Please, come pick up your furry friends.

The Louisville Metro Animal Services shelter says it has seen a "large influx" of animals come into its care during the holidays.

The LMAS facility is now full and it says it's urgent that people come to pick up their missing pets.

The shelter posted a video on Facebook pleading: If you're missing a furry friend, head on over to the shelter, see if they're there.

"If people aren't coming to get their pets, then LMAS is strongly looking at starting to euthanize animals today," the video says. "We don't want to scare you all but it's just the reality."

Though you can find which pets have been reported missing on the LMAS website, officials say owners must visit the shelter in person to begin the reclaiming process.

LMAS is also waiving any reclaim fees for owners who pick up their pets.

The video encourages people in the Louisville community to help by fostering pets, easing the strain put on the shelter.

Another way you can help the overworked shelter is by adopting cats and dogs.

According to LMAS, cats ages 6 months and older and adult dogs 40 pounds or more are always free to adopt.

