'The best present you can give a homeless pet is a forever home' | Louisville shelters host holiday adoption event

All adoption fees for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be waived or discounted for a limited time.

According to the press release from LMAS, every adoption will include the spay or neuter, microchip and vaccination of the animals.

KHS is lowering adoption fees to just $25 for dogs five months and older and waiving the adoption fee for cats five months and older.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

“Empty the Shelters” started in 2016 to encourage people to adopt. Over 68,000 animals have found their forever homes through this effort.

LMAS participated in the holiday event back in 2019 and helped more than 70 cats and dogs. They helped 51 dogs and cats in their most recent summer adoption event.

“The Covid Pandemic prevented our shelter from participating in the Holiday Hope event last year, so we’re excited about its return to our shelter,” said Teeya Barnes, LMAS Public Information Specialist. “The best present you can give a homeless pet is a forever home. We encourage anyone considering adding a pet to their family to choose adoption instead of shopping for one.”

