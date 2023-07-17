Lost dog rescued from mucky Minnesota riverbank

The dog had been missing for a day and was tired after being stuck in the mud "all night," according to the agency.

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — The Carver County Sheriff's Office is thanking a helpful canoeist who spotted a dog stuck in the mud on a riverbank Saturday.

The paddler attempted to rescue the dog from its muddy predicament but was forced to call 911 after realizing the canine was too weak to help in the effort.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, personnel from the Carver Fire Department was dispatched to help.

The dog had been missing for a day and was exhausted after being stuck "all night," according to the agency. First responders helped remove the dog and transport it to a safe place.

Thank you to the caller on a canoe who saw this dog stuck in the mud on the river bank. The caller worked to free the... Posted by Carver County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, July 15, 2023

"Great job by our partners at the Carver Fire Department," read a post on the Carver County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. "Dog was reunited with his happy owner."

The pup is recovering at home.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+