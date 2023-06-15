LMAS waives redemption fees to ensure finances don't stop people from reuniting with their pets

"We are striving to create a more equitable community where pet owners, regardless of their financial circumstances, can provide a loving home for their pets."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Animal Services will be waiving reclamation fees for owned pets starting Thursday, June 15.

Officials said the shelter is doing this to ensure that financial constraints don't stop people from reuniting with their pets.

"This initiative reflects our commitment to equity and inclusivity in the community we serve," Ashley Book, LMAS director, said. "We recognize that financial barriers should never stand in the way of the human-animal bond. We are striving to create a more equitable community where pet owners, regardless of their financial circumstances, can provide a loving home for their pets."

LMAS' non-profit partner Friends of Metro Animal Services (FOMAS) provided the shelter with the necessary funding for the three-month redemption period.

“FOMAS believes that having a beloved pet makes one rich and the lack of money and possessions should not impede one’s ability to be reunited with their four-legged family member,” Katrina Hutchins, FOMAS executive director, said. “FOMAS is proud to support such a worthy initiative that helps LMAS to re-connect families within our community.”

Until Sept. 15, owners can reclaim their lost pets without getting the usual reclamation fees, including boarding charges, vaccinations, and microchipping; court fees won't be waived.

LMAS won't keep a pet impounded due to its owner’s inability to pay and will work with owners who have outstanding balances and want to reclaim their pet, officials said.