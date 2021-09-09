Emaciated puppy found in box at KHS now unresponsive in hospital

Liam the puppy's condition was taken a turn for the worse. KHS said he has been moved to an incubator as his immune system has deteriorated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) said an emaciated puppy fighting for its life has taken a turn for the worse.

The puppy, which they call Liam, was found abandoned in a box outside the facility Sept. 17. "FOUND HELP ME" was written on the cardboard box.

Liam's condition was updated by KHS via Facebook. They said the dog became unresponsive in the hospital and is now in a incubator. The organization said a veterinarian is concerned that his condition of Demodex is so severe it is gravely affecting his immune system.

Demodex causes mange which leads to hair loss and skin lesions if untreated. Liam, who is believed to be somewhere to be 6 to 8-months-old, was found with severe infections in addition to the malnutrition.

Liam is doing poorly. He's become unresponsive so they moved him into an incubator & he is still having difficulty regulating his body temp. The concern is his Demodex is so severe it's suppressing his immune system & making it hard to fight the virus. https://t.co/a6kUhMis5L pic.twitter.com/seQ8FgI8mz — KY Humane Society (@kyhumane) September 24, 2021

"Please keep Liam and our staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," KHS said in the Facebook post. "We want so badly for Liam to survive so that we can show him that there's more to life than the pain he has endured."

Updates will be provided via KHS's social media pages.

