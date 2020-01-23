LEXINGTON, Ky. — “You never know what a day on patrol will bring!”

An officer in Lexington, KY is being praised on social media after he helped pull a deer out of a swimming pool in freezing temperatures.

Video of the heroic rescue was posted on the Lexington Police Department’s Facebook page. According to the post, Officer Flannery responded to a home in Fayette County Monday morning because a deer had become trapped in a swimming pool. Animal control and the fire department were on their way, but the officer was the first to arrive. Since it was around 18 degrees outside, he couldn't wait for help.

Body-cam video shows the officer walk up to the in-ground pool. The deer had its front hooves on the concrete, but the rest of its body was in the water. The deer doesn’t move as Officer Flannery makes several attempts to pull it out by its front legs. The homeowner then comes to help and together they manage to lift the deer out of the pool.

The moment the deer is on dry land, it runs into the woods behind the house.

“I guess she’s okay,” Officer Flannery said in the video.

The video doesn’t end there, though. Once the deer is safe, the footage of the rescue replays with Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in the background. One Facebook user joked that the music took away from the emotion of the moment.

“I felt kind of emotional….then the music begins.” The comment was followed with a series of laughing emojis.

The Facebook video has been shared more than 500 times.

