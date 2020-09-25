The dog, believed to be a 7-month-old Husky mix, survived the fall.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A young dog is recovering from its injuries after someone tossed it off an overpass, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Animal control was notified Friday morning around 9:50 a.m. that someone saw the dog fall off one of the highway ramps, near the I-640 interchange over Papermill Drive.

Investigators believe someone threw the pup, believed to be about 7-months-old and a Husky mix, over the edge.

If you have any information about what happened to the dog or its owner, you are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-8639.

Janet Testerman with Young Williams Animal Center said the puppy is now recovering with a volunteer and will be on crate rest for at least two months. She has a deep gash and a broken pelvis.

"There was not an eyewitness to anyone throwing this dog off but given the circumstances of what happened, where and how it fell, there's serious speculation that's what happened," said Testerman.

If true, this is now the second known time this year for a dog to be thrown from an overpass in Knoxville.

In January, a dog later known as "Good Sam Gog" was treated at Young Williams after being thrown from another overpass.

"Good Sam dog is happy, healthy and in a wonderful home but is still going through emotional healing," said Testerman.

She said there's no exact way to prevent these situations, but educating people that resources are out there helps.

"Let us help you. We have resources to do that whether it's financial, behavioral, medical," she said.

Giving out thousands of pounds of food this year, as well as medical assistance, she said Young Williams Animal Center is there to help so no one has to turn to neglect or cruelty.

13 people remain on the state's animal abuse registry, three are from East Tennessee, in Sevier County.