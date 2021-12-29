Kentucky Humane Society given $125K grant to continue tornado relief efforts

KHS will use the grant from PetSmart Charities to provide financial help and supplies to western Kentucky shelters impacted by the December storm.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville is receiving a grant to continue helping both pets and people that were affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky earlier this month.

According to a press release, PetSmart Charities is giving the organization a $125,000 grant, which KHS will use to provide additional financial help and supplies to shelters impacted by the storm.

Since the tornadoes on Dec. 10 and 11, the shelter has helped transport hundreds of animals to other shelters and has connected shelters with the resources they need to continue caring for stray and surrendered pets.

“Many Kentucky animal shelters were already stressed and under-resourced before the storms. Now, they have the additional burdens of housing, feeding and caring for more animals and providing critical supplies to pet owners who may have lost everything,” said Kat Rooks, KHS Kentucky Initiatives Director.

The release said the grant will be distributed through the KHS LOVE 120 Program.

Earlier this week, the Kentucky Humane Society said it received a "very generous grant" from Healthy Paws Pet Insurance to aid with its disaster response efforts.

