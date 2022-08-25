More adoptable pets head to KHS from eastern Kentucky

Workers came back to Louisville with 72 adoptable pets that were in the shelters either up for adoption, were strays that were never claimed or were surrendered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society rescued dozens of animals from flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky Thursday.

In a press release, KHS said the eastern Kentucky facilities have run out of room, so they are trying to help them make space for other animals that have been displaced or were given up by their families.

“We'll bring all these animals in and medically assess them, make sure they get the care they need, and when they are ready they will either go into foster homes or go up for adoption,” KHS spokesperson Sara Meehan said.

Meehan said many will be transported out of the region to other shelters that have room so they can find them a forever home.

KHS had already brought over 100 animals from that region after the flood hit several weeks ago.

Officials said they plan to keep bringing animals over to help those shelters as long as there’s a need.

"We have funds from donors and grantors that help us do this work in natural disasters and large-scale rescues. We are extremely grateful that we do have the resources to go in and help Kentucky right now when it's suffering so much,” Meehan said.

