KHS contest: Who has the cutest dog or cat in Louisville?

Racing Louisville FC and the Kentucky Humane Society are working together to find the cutest furry friend with the most team spirit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society launched a Facebook pet photo contest, celebrating Racing Louisville FC's "Pups at the Pitch" event.

A portion of "Pups at the Pitch" ticket sales will benefit KHS, according to a press release.

The pet photo voted to have the most Lou City spirit will win six tickets to the Aug. 2 match against OL Reign at Lynn Family Stadium and be featured on Lou City's big board.

To enter the contest, go to KHS's Pup's at the Pitch Facebook post and submit a photo via direct message of your pet showing off their lavender and mint Lou City spirit.

SHOW US YOUR RACING LOU SPIRIT! Our friends at Racing Louisville FC are hosting their first Pups at the Pitch night on... Posted by Kentucky Humane Society on Tuesday, July 26, 2022

According to the release, official Lou City merchandise is not required.

Submissions will no longer be considered after Friday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

People can start voting on their favorite pet photo 6 p.m. July 29, with voting ending on Sunday, July 31 at midnight.

The photo with the most likes will be announced Monday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

Regardless of if your pet wins or not, fans wishing to bring their dog to the Aug. 2 matchup are able to get tickets here.

Gates open at 7 p.m. before kickoff at 8 p.m. The first 2,500 fans entering with their dog through Gate 4 or the Stadium's open/Waterfront end, will also receive a free bandana courtesy of Feeders Pet Supply.

