KHS takes in over 60 shelter animals displaced by Hurricane Ida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) has taken in over 60 animals from Louisiana communities ravaged by Hurricane Ida.

Animals arrived at the organization's Sam Swope Pet Retreat in Jeffersontown Wednesday night and the 30 dogs and 30 cats will remain there until they are medically assessed and ready for adoption or fostering.

KHS said the the Pet Retreat is used as an emergency staging center for animals coming from large-scale rescues.

All the unclaimed pets coming to KHS were in animal shelters prior to Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

“By taking in these shelter animals, KHS is helping Louisiana shelters make room for more owner-surrendered animals as well as lost pets so they can be reunited with their families,” KHS Vice President of Animal Welfare Karen Koenig said. "Taking in animals that were in shelters before disasters hit is one of the best ways that other animal shelters and adopters can support communities in crisis."

Companion Animal Alliance, a nonprofit animal shelter in Baton Rouge, handled the disaster response and The Humane Society of Tulsa

(HST) assisted with evacuations.

BISSELL Pet Foundation provided funds with getting the pets out of Louisiana to the HST’s hub, where they were prepared for transports to over a dozen animal shelters across the United States, including KHS.

“Rescue efforts are ongoing in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and hundreds of pets are in need of evacuations and further help from our partners,” founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said.

KHS staff and volunteers are caring for the animals at the Pet Retreat until they are healthy and ready for adoption or fostering.

The public is asked to help by donating to KHS online.

