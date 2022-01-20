'Let us know as soon as possible:' Two pet rabbits die, Kentucky Wildlife now monitoring wild rabbits

Wildlife officials said the disease spreads through direct contact with the infected rabbit or coming into contact with anything the infected rabbit has touched.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two pet rabbits in Jefferson County have died from a contagious disease according to Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.

They died from a form of rabbit hemorrhagic disease called the RHDV2 strain. Wildlife officials said while this isn't known to affect people or other animals, it is extremely deadly to rabbits, killing up to 80% of the infected.

Dr. Christine Casey, wildlife veterinarian for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, said this strain hasn't been seen in wild rabbits yet.

“Currently, we have not received reports of any unusual die-offs, but we are asking for the public’s assistance by reporting any unusual wild rabbit deaths in Jefferson County to improve early detection and limit the spread of the disease," said Casey.

Officials said the disease spreads through direct contact with the infected rabbit or coming into contact with anything the infected rabbit has touched including plants and bedding.

If the animal survives it can continue to infect other rabbits and shed the virus for several days.

“If you see a wild rabbit that appears sick, has blood around its nose or mouth or does not show any obvious signs of death, take note of the location and do not touch the animal,” Casey said. “Instead, let us know about it as soon as possible.”

Contact Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 1-800-858-1549 or Info.Center@ky.gov to report a sick or dead wild rabbit. Rabbit owners are asked to contact their local vet to report sick or dead rabbits.

