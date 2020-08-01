BOSTON, Ky. — If you’re planning on watching this year’s Puppy Bowl, keep an eye out for a local pup! Summer, a member of Team Ruff, is a shelter puppy from Barktown Rescue in Boston, KY.

The 16-week-old lab mix will compete alongside nearly 100 other adoptable puppies from shelters around the country on Feb. 2. This is the sixth year that a puppy from Barktown Rescue has been chosen to participate in the adorable Animal Planet competition.

According to Barktown Rescue, Summer and her two siblings, Sparky and Shooter, were found in the woods covered in fleas and maggots when they were only a few days old. Their mother was found dead nearby. The puppies were bottle-fed and nurtured back to health by their foster mom.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl has been filling television screens with cuteness for 16 years. All the puppies featured on the show are adoptable and this year’s competition features puppies from 61 animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country.

Do you think Summer will be this year’s MVP - Most Valuable Puppy? Tune into Puppy Bowl XVI on Super Bowl Sunday to find out! Team Ruff and Team Fluff will face off at 3 p.m. on Animal Planet.

Barktown Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue in Nelson County. So far, Barktown Rescue has saved and re-homed more than 3,000 dogs and cats. You can learn more about Barktown Rescue on their website.

