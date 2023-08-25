Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats through Labor Day

The adoption fee for adult cats is usually $75, so if you've been considering welcoming a new furry friend into your home, now may be the perfect time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been considering adding a furry friend to your family, now may be the perfect time.

The Kentucky Humane Society is waving adoption fees for adult cats through Labor Day 2023, according to a KHS news release.

Until Monday, Sept. 4, you can adopt a cat one year or older at the Humane Society's Main and East Campus adoption centers.

The adoption fee for adult cats is usually $75, so if you've been considering welcoming a cat into your home, now may be the time.

All KHS cats are spayed or neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. Jefferson County adopters pay a $10.50 licensing fee, and donations are accepted.

Click here to see all of the Humane Society's adoptable animals in Louisville.

No appointment is required to see adoptable pets in person.

KHS Main Campus, 241 Steedly Drive, hours:

Open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Open Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

KHS East Campus, 1000 Lyndon Lane, hours:

Open on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Open Saturday and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

