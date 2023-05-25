Louisville animal shelter to host adoption event

There will be a kissing booth with EthanAlmighty, dozens of pet-themed vendors, dog temporary tattoos, paint-your-own canvases for dogs and kids, and much more.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of animal lovers and their furry friends alike are expected to attend the Kentucky Humane Society’s Waggin’ Tail on the Waterfront.

The event takes place at Waterfront Park’s Festival Plaza on Sunday, June 4 from 12 - 4 p.m.

The festival raises funds to help "needy animals" and is one of KHS' signature fundraising events, the press release said.

Attendees will be able to get refreshments from food trucks such as All Thaid’ Up, Bamba Eggroll Co, Celtic Pig and Lil Cheezer’s and pop-up bars by Mile Wide Brewery, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Castle & Key.

Event officials said there will be a kissing booth with EthanAlmighty, dozens of pet-themed vendors, dog temporary tattoos, paint-your-own canvases for dogs and kids, “puppuccinos” and “pupsicles”, a drawing for a custom pet portrait, and adoptable dogs and puppies from KHS and local rescues.

“Waggin’ Tail at the Waterfront has something for every member of the family – two-legged and fourlegged,” Savannah Gregorchik-Menendez, development director, said.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased at the gate or online here.

