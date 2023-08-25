2 emaciated horses found in Kentucky are now on the path to recovery

20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger were found emaciated. The humane society has both horses on a nutritional diet to regain their weight slowly.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two starving horses in Kentucky are now on a long path to recovery thanks to help from the Kentucky Humane Society.

The organization said it took in two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, who were found emaciated on Aug. 24. Reese has a body condition score of 1 out of 9 -- the lowest possible score -- and her ribs and spine are projecting prominently, officials said.

Both horses were transported to KHS' Willow Hope Farm in Simpsonville.

An equine veterinarian has examined both Reese and Ginger and has created a nutritional plan to help the two regain weight while avoiding any other complications.

KHS said if the horses are fed too quickly, they may experience "refeeding syndrome," which is a potentially fatal condition that leads to system failure if starved horses are fed to fast. Additionally, Reese will need oral surgery.

The humane society said it worked with Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) and an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to convince the owner to give up the horses so they could get the proper care they need.

"We are grateful the owner realized they could no longer care for these horses and voluntarily relinquished them," KHS Equine Manager Olivia Dixon said. "These horses have a long journey to recovery and will need months in care before they are healthy."

