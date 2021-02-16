'Sleepover at the shelter!' KHS staff members stay overnight to make sure animals are cared for

The Kentucky Humane Society said six staff members slept at the shelter Monday night in case the roads were unsafe to travel Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The animals at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) had some human guests to keep them company Monday night, according to a Facebook post from the shelter.

Due to the possibility of unsafe road conditions Tuesday, six staff members volunteers to spend the night at the shelter to make sure the animals were fed and cared for Tuesday.

"We want to send a HUGE THANK YOU to our amazing staff who care for the animals day in and day out, no matter the weather," KHS said in the post.

According to KHS, there are currently more than 70 animals housed at the shelter. An additional 123 animals spent the night with foster volunteers throughout the community.

"We feel so lucky to have such amazing staff and volunteers," the shelter said.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.