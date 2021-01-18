Kentucky animal shelters help rescue 270 pets from overcrowded shelter

The Kentucky and Lexington Human Societies traveled to Arkansas to move 240 dogs and 30 cats out of the Humane Society of Delta.

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Two Kentucky shelters helped an animal nonprofit save nearly 300 cats and dogs living in an overcrowded Arkansas shelter.

The Kentucky and Lexington Human Societies traveled to Helena, Arkansas, alongside Bissell Pet Foundation and 14 other shelters to move 240 dogs and 30 cats out of the Humane Society of Delta.

Bissell said the shelter in rural Arkansas was overcrowded with few staff members and little hope of adoptions. Due to harsher winter climates and so many outdoor kennels, they planned a rescue mission to lower the population and provide more supplies to the shelter.

Both Kentucky shelters brought 10 or more of the pets back to their facilities, and gave the Humane Society of Delta more supplies. They were joined by shelters in Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

All pets received up-to-date vaccinations before the trip. Dogs were tested for heartworm, given parvovirus tests and were given flea and heartworm prevention. Cats were tested for feline leukemia virus.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.