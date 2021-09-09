Kentucky Humane Society competing in 'Petco Love Story' grant competition

If you've adopted an animal from KHS, you could help the shelter win a $100,000 grant - and you might win a $1,000 shopping spree.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rescuing a pet from an animal shelter changes not only the animal's life - but yours. The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) wants to hear your story - and you could help them win extra funding for their services.

Petco has partnered with BOBS from Skechers to give a grant of up to $100,000 to an animal welfare organization for its Petco Love Story contest.

If you have adopted an animal from the Kentucky Humane Society, you are asked to submit your "love story" with four supporting photos of your pet. Story submissions must be 500 words or less. Click here for more information on what you need to submit.

While the contest is for the benefit of local animal organizations, there's something in it for you, too. Submission finalists could receive a Petco shopping spree of up to $1,000 and a pair of shoes from Skechers.

Stories must be submitted by Sept. 20 and the winners will be announced during the holiday season.

The Petco Love Story contest has been gifting money to animal organizations since 2013. More than 20,000 adopters have shared their stories and nearly $6 million in grants have been awarded to organizations across the country.

