KHS in need of milk for sick mother dog, newborn puppies

The organization said the mother dog was brought to them after giving birth to 12 puppies. The mother dog is sick and unable to produce milk for her puppies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is in desperate of milk after a mother dog and her puppies were taken to the facility. In a Facebook post, KHS said the mother named Little Debbie is sick and unable to produce enough milk for her nine puppies.

Little Debbie and her puppies arrived at KHS after giving birth earlier this week. When she arrived, she originally had 12 puppies but three have died since being at KHS.

The mother dog has a temperature, low energy and is struggling to produce milk. The dogs are recieving attention from the organization's veterinary ward and Little Debbie is currently being given fluids through an IV to help with her dehydration and medication to prevent infection.

KHS said two of the remaining nine puppies are not doing well and are being tube feed to ensure they're getting enough nutrients to survive.

Puppy milk replacement can be ordered through their Amazon Wish List or Chewy Wish List. KHS said it can also be brought directly to their main campus at 241 Steedly Drive in Louisville.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.