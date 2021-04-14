Kentucky Humane Society workers rescue day-old kittens hidden in wall

KHS facilities director Jeff, the owner of Ethan, was called to help spot a kitten wedged into a wall near the fireplace.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society employees had their work cut out for them this weekend, rescuing kittens hidden in the ceiling and wall of the shelter veterinarian's home.

KHS said Dr. Emily Bewley took now-named Mother Mayhem home so she could give birth in a house instead of a shelter. Dedicated to finding a hidden place to give birth, Mayhem crawled to the ceiling of Bewley's unfinished basement to have her kittens.

"Cats like to find quiet places to have their babies — and their persistence in finding obscure places to give birth can surprise even the most experienced foster caregivers," KHS said.

Though she heard the kitten crying, Bewley said she could not reach them, asking veterinary technician Rebecca and her husband Kurtis to help. KHS said Kurtis was able to drill holes into the dry wall, finding some of the day-old kittens.

Still, they noticed another kitten crying in the distance. KHS facilities director Jeff, the owner of Ethan, was called to help spot the kitten.

KHS said Jeff used a camera scope used for clogged pipes to find the kitten, who had fallen down and was wedged into a wall near the fireplace. Jeff was able to rescue the kitten and reunite her with her mother.

"We want to give a special thank you to Dr. Bewley, Rebecca, Kurtis and Jeff for their heroic," KHS said.

The kittens were then joined by two other two-day-old kittens surrendered to KHS Monday, and were all given names to celebrate the rescue. KHS said Havoc, Snafu, Fiasco, Kerfluffe, Penance and Vendetta are doing well, along with Mother Mayhem.

