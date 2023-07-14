Kentucky Humane Society waves adoption fees during 'Empty the Shelters' event

The adoption fees will be waved for adult dogs and cats (one year old or older) at the Humane Society from July 14 to July 23.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been thinking about adding a furry family member to your life, this week may be the perfect opportunity.

The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs and cats (age one year and older) during BISSELL Pet Foundation's Summer National "Empty the Shelters" event.

Prospective pet owners can visit the KHS Main Campus in south Louisville or the KHS East Campus in Saint Matthews to meet a new furry friend.

“Animal shelters all over the country are overwhelmed with increasing intakes and decreasing adoption numbers. We are so thankful for the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s generosity, and hope that waived adoption fees for our adult animals will make finding your new best friend even easier and more affordable,” Sara Rehfeld, shelter operations director at KHS, said.

Adoptions are processed between 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Extended adoption hours are offered on Thursdays at the KHS Main Campus with adoptions processed until 6:30 p.m.

All pets adopted from KHS come with 30 days of MetLife Pet Insurance and have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick preventatives – services which are valued at more than $300. Adoption is pending approval of an application process that usually takes an hour or less.

