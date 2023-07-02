Kentucky Humane Society offering Fourth of July promotion for those looking to adopt

All adult dog adoption fees are $17.76 and fees are waived for adult cats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking to adopt?

Kentucky Humane Society is offering a Fourth of July promotion now through July 4!

Dogs 1 year and older can be adopted for $17.76 and cats 1 year and older can be adopted for free. KHS officials said Jefferson County adopters also pay for pet licensing fees of $10.50 -- and donations are always accepted.

The adoption special takes place at the KHS East Campus, located at 1000 Lyndon Lane, and the KHS Main Campus, located at 241 Steedly Drive. Adoptions are processed between 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. weekends. They are even open on the Fourth of July.

KHS officials said all pets adopted from the shelter have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and given flea and tick preventatives. Adoption is pending approval of an application process that usually takes an hour.

To check out all the adoptable dogs click here, and to look at the adoptable cats click here.

Be sure to look at KHS' Facebook for personalized posts about some of the animals available.

