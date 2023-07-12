Kentucky Humane Society extends adoption hours this summer

The KHS's Main Campus will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer for "Happy Hour" adoptions.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you've been considering adopting a furry friend this summer, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is giving you more time to mull it over.

The KHS Main Campus in south Louisville is now open until 7 p.m. every Thursday this summer for “Happy Hour” adoptions.

The goal is to give potential adopters more time to meet and adopt shelter animals, and ultimately find their "perfect match".

Many KHS adult dogs are available for “Foster First,” which allows adopters a 14-day trial period prior to finalizing adoption.

Adoption fees are waived for cats one year and older all summer.

According to KHS, summer is the busiest time of year. Officials are hoping the extended adoption hours on Thursdays increase visits to the adoption center.

“We have so many animals in the shelter that will make wonderful family pets, so we’re giving the community more time after work to meet them and – we hope – give them forever homes,” KHS Shelter Operations Director, Sara Rehfeld, said.

During the summer, the KHS Main Campus adoption center is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on other weekdays; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Adoptions can be processed until 30 minutes before closing, KHS officials say.

All pets adopted from KHS have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and given flea and tick preventatives – services which are valued at more than $300.

Adoption is pending approval of an application process that usually takes an hour or less.

