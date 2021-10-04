Kentucky Humane Society lowering fees for adoption event

KHS is hoping to "Empty the Shelters" this week by lowering adoption fees for dogs and eliminating fees for cats.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of animals at the Kentucky Humane Society are waiting for their forever homes - and now is a great time to adopt. The shelter is offering reduced adoption costs for animals for the "Empty the Shelters" event this fall.

During the promotion, which will be held from Oct. 4 through Oct. 10, the adoption fee for dogs older than one year will be $25 and cats and kittens will be free to adopt.

Participating locations include the KHS East Campus on Lyndon Lane and the KHS Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Lifesaving Center on Steedly Drive.

"The Kentucky Humane Society is currently caring for over 400 cats and dogs, and ever animal who finds a loving home makes room for another needy pet," said KHS Shelter Operations Director Robin Vincent.

You can view all adoptable animals currently at the Kentucky Humane Society on their website.

Adoptable animals for Empty the Shelters event 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

"Empty the Shelters" is a national event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation. The foundation covers adoption fees for shelters across the country to give animals a better chance of getting adopted. Since 2016, the quarterly event has helped more than 60,000 animals find their forever homes.

The Kentucky Humane Society is one of more than 180 organizations in 35 states taking part in the special adoption day. Other locations in Kentucky include the Scott County Humane Society, the Lexington Humane Society, and the Lawrence County Humane Society in Ashland.

You can see more participating locations on the BISSELL Pet Foundation website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.