'Really thankful'; Animal shelters impacted by Kentucky floods receive continued support from KHS

The Humane Society has spent the week offering free pet veterinary services and donating thousands of dollars of supplies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society has been hard at work this week supporting animal shelters in eastern Kentucky communities still recovering from last summer's severe flooding.

Officials said the KHS CARE-a-van mobile clinic spent three days in Hazard, Kentucky offering free pet veterinary services to residents in the region.

KHS offered spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines, microchipping and pet wellness services all for no charge to the pet's owners.

The Humane Society also delivered thousands of dollars of supplies and staff to support the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRASS) and Floyd County Animal Shelter (FCAS). KHS staff also volunteered to help work at the two shelters to support their staff.

"We're really thankful that KHS came out to help us with everything," Elexid Craft, an FCAS employee said. "There are only four employees here so we really need all the help we can get."

KHS said it is also transporting several animals in need of urgent medical care from the region including a dog with tumors and Demodectic mange, and a cat with a damaged eye and her kittens, some of whom are suffering from upper respiratory infections.

President and CEO of KHS, Alisa Gray said the organization's hearts are with the communities still recovering from the devastating flooding last July.

"We have been supporting shelters and animals in the region since the flooding," she said. "It's important that we continue to be there for them as they continue to recover by bringing in much-needed supplies, veterinary care and staff support."

