'Like Christmas morning' | Kentucky Humane Society surprised with puppy food donations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville community came together again this week to help animals in need.

Last week, staff members at the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) posted on Facebook that they had run out of canned puppy food. KHS has several puppies in its care and asked the social media community for donations to make sure the puppies stayed fed.

On Tuesday, the shelter posted an exciting update on its Facebook page.

"It's like Christmas morning at the shelter," the post said. A picture with the post showed KHS staff members surrounded by pallets of puppy food. According to the shelter, they started receiving packages from Amazon Monday filled with donations.

The post said the staff and volunteers were "overjoyed" to see so much food delivered to the shelter.

"You made not only our staff's day, but the shelter puppies' day as well," the post said.

On Tuesday, the shelter posted that they were now completely out of canned kitten food and had several pregnant cats in their care.

The Kentucky Humane Society keeps an updated Wish List on Amazon so anyone from the community can purchase items the shelter may need, including food, toys and pet care items. The items will be delivered directly to KHS. You can see the current wish list here.

Donations can also be dropped off at 241 Steedly Drive in Louisville.

