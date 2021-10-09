How you can help animals in Kentuckiana through the Kentucky Humane Society

Whether its through a monetary donation, items or volunteering your time, there are plenty of ways to support Kentucky's large pet adoption agency.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) helps thousands of animals find their forever homes every year - but they can't do any of it without your help.

WHAS11 is partnering with the Kentucky Humane Society through a special telethon event on Oct. 13 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to make sure that every animal in Kentuckiana can find a home.

KHS is Kentucky's largest pet adoption agency and the state's oldest animal welfare organization. The private nonprofit hopes to create a more compassionate community by uniting humans with animals who are ready to give and accept love.

You can see animals currently available for adoption here.

In 2020, more than 5,500 dogs, cats and horses were adopted through the Kentucky Humane Society. The organization says it is committed to saving every animal it can and will never euthanize an animal due to a lack of space.

Outside of animal adoption, the organization hosts spay/neuter clinics, offers behavior training and helps with horse rescue efforts.

Since KHS is not an affiliate of a local or national animal welfare organization, it doesn't receive any government funding. It also means that the donations given to the shelter stay in the community, helping animals right here in Kentuckiana.

Here's how you can donate to the Kentucky Humane Society:

Monetary Donations

You can make a one-time donation or set up a monthly contribution online at kyhumane.org/donate. You can also mail checks to this address:

Kentucky Humane Society

1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B

Louisville KY 40222

If you have questions about your gift, you can call 502-515-3143.

The Kentucky Humane Society said it will never share your information with other people or organizations.

Donate Items

You can also donate items that will help the KHS staff care for animals in the shelter. KHS is always accepting items like towels, blankets, pet food, crates and toys.

You can drop off items between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at these locations:

East Campus at 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville. There is a donation bin outside the front door.

Sam Sam Pet Treatment & Lifesaving Center (also called the Main Campus) at 241 Steedly Drive, Louisville. Go to the end of the parking lot and leave donations outside the Admissions doors.

You can also order items through Chewy or Amazon, but they must be ordered through a specific link. Click here for more information.

Donate Time

If you don't have money or items to donate, you can still share your time.

KHS is not accepting new volunteers at this time, but there are still plenty of ways you can get involved. Students can earn service hours through an at-home project and the community is encouraged to host fundraisers for the shelter.

The shelter is also in need of foster families who can temporarily take in animals who are not yet ready to be adopted. You can find more information about the foster program here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.