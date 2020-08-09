The Kentucky Humane Society is offering a discounted adoption fee for cats six months and older through the rest of the month.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If the stress of the pandemic has you feeling lonesome and you're looking for some companionship, now could be the perfect time to bring a furry friend into your life.

As a cure for the "pandemic doldrums," the Kentucky Humane Society is offering $10 adoptions for cats six months and older through Sept. 30.

To adopt a cat, you must make an appointment online and appointments can be scheduled on the KHS website.

According to the shelter, all cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines and flea prevention. The adoption process takes about an hour.

The special is valid at KHS's three adoption centers - the East Campus on Lyndon Lane, the Sam Swope Pet Treatment and Livesaving Center on Steely Drive and the Purrfect Day Cat Cafe on Bardstown Road.

The Kentucky Humane Society added the following reasons as to why you should adopt a cat during the coronavirus pandemic:

Cats don’t judge what you choose to binge watch (they reserve judgment for other reasons)

Haven’t worn pants for weeks? No problem! Cats don’t need to be walked three times a day.

If you’re tired of talking to yourself or your family, chat with a cat. They are great listeners.

Need something new to post to Instagram or Facebook? Cats are insanely photogenic and hilarious.

Toe beans are ridiculously cute.

Petting a cat is like petting your old security blanket – suddenly you realize everything will be OK.

The shelter currently has more than 300 cats and kittens in its care. If you want to help, but adopting a cat feels like too much of a commitment, the Kentucky Humane Society is also looking for foster families for their animals. You can learn more about the foster program at the Kentucky Humane Society here.

