LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Humane Society announced Thursday their award of a $5,000 prize from Maddie’s Fund for having the most shelter animal adoptions of a large organization during Maddie’s Fund’s national Foster Express Challenge.

The Foster Express Challenge focused on short-term fostering of shelter animals November 22, 2019, through January 10, 2020.

This challenge was designed to help shelters get more dogs and cats out of the shelter during the hectic holiday season, get them more exposure and attract new foster caregivers.

Kentucky Humane Society adopted 168 animals in total, 97 dogs and 71 cats, which were 86% of KHS pets who spent time in short-term fostering during the challenge.

Louisville community members participated by fostering pets over the holiday season when the shelter was closed, as well as by taking dogs on field trips through a variety of events put on by KHS.

