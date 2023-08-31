Kentucky Humane Society awarded $10,000 grant to care for senior dogs

The Grey Muzzles Organization gave KHS $10,000 to go toward keeping senior dogs in loving homes and out of shelters.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An act of charity is giving old dogs a little bit of extra love in Louisville.

The Grey Muzzle Organization has given the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) a $10,000 grant to go toward keeping senior dogs in loving homes and out of shelters.

KHS is one of 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to receive a grant to help local senior dogs.

The KHS Pet Resource Services department said in a news release it will use the grant to help keep senior dogs and their families together by providing free counceling and access to resources for stressed pet owners.

“No senior dog should end up in an animal shelter separated from the family who loves them,” Shelby Schulz, KHS pet resources manager, said. “With help from The Grey Muzzle Organization, more senior dogs in Louisville will remain healthy, happy and in their homes.”

Over the past 15 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million in grants to support aging dogs, according to the release.

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like the Kentucky Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Louisville area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of KHS.”

