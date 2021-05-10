60 animals find forever homes after 'Empty the Shelters' event

Before the week ended, all available adoption appointments at the Kentucky Humane Society had been filled.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Humane Society said last week's "Empty the Shelters" event was a major success. A total of 60 pets were adopted between May 5 and May 8 during the national event.

Of the 60 animals adopted, 39 were adult dogs and cats who were part of the reduced fee adoption special. The special was made possible by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which sponsored the event.

"We are thrilled that so many shelter animals found homes during the first large-scale adoption event we've hosted since the pandemic began," Robin Vincent, KHS Shelter Operations Director, said in a statement.

During the "Empty the Shelters" event, dogs one year old and older were $25 and cats one year old and older were $10 to adopt. Due to the pandemic, potential families had to make appointments to meet adoptable animals. Halfway through the event, the shelter said all available appointments had been filled.

A dog with special needs and a feline-leukemia-positive kitten found their forever homes during the event, according to the Kentucky Humane Society.

