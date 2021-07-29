Foster homes needed for puppies at Kentucky Humane Society

The shelter said they are expecting 45 puppies within the next five days and they need families to help them grow before they can be adopted.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you have a place in your home for a puppy who needs love and affection? The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) is looking for families to foster dozens of puppies that are expected to arrive at the shelter within a week.

According to a Facebook post, KHS has 45 puppies coming to the shelter over the next five days. While some of the puppies will be ready for adoption when they arrive, most of them need to grow and develop in a foster home first.

Most of the foster caregivers at KHS don't have the capacity to take on new pets, so they are asking for help.

The shelter said they will provide the necessary supplies for foster parents and will take care of medical care.

If you'd like to foster one of the puppies, you must apply to become a foster parent through the Kentucky Humane Society first. You can find that application online.

Foster parents don't have to live in Louisville, but they must be able to travel there regularly for check-ins and medical procedures like vaccinations.

