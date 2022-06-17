Kentucky Derby Museum Stable reopens, mini-horse gets official name

"Mighty Aristides" not only describes the 30-inch tall colt's playful personality but pays homage to the first-ever winner of the Kentucky Derby in 1875.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby Museum has reopened its Stable after two years of being closed due to the pandemic.

Need more good news? The museum’s newest miniature horse now has a name!

The museum asked for the public’s help in naming the two-year-old, 30-inch tall, roan colored colt earlier this week. After receiving more than 1,400 names, staff chose the name “Mighty Aristides,” or “Ari,” for short.

President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Museum Patrick Armstrong said the name was a combination of two submissions.

“We love that the ‘Mighty’ part of his name reflects his playful personality,” he said. “And ‘Aristides’ pays homage to the first-ever winner of the Kentucky Derby in 1875.”

Mighty Aristides was rescued by the Meaningful Menagerie Animal Therapy in Louisville when he was just five months old.

Ari is stabled with Rita’s Partner, a retired Thoroughbred Racehorse.

According to the museum, the two enjoyed frozen watermelon as a treat to beat the heat this week and had strolls on the grounds of Churchill Downs twice a day to graze on patches of fresh, uncut and untreated grass.

The museum’s miniature horse and Thoroughbred have been apart of many people’s engagement proposals, wedding photos and field trips.

While Ari is there to stay, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation will swap out the Resident Thoroughbred every few months, the museum said.

Visitors don’t need to an admission ticket to visit the Museum Stable either, visiting Ari and Rita’s Partner is free every day during normal museum hours.

