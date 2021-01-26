Kentucky woman charged after 63 dogs found in unsanitary conditions

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said the woman was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 63 dogs were found living in unsanitary conditions. The Warren County Sheriff's Office says Donna Byard was charged with second-degree cruelty to animals after an animal control officer responded to a tip in Alvaton on Thursday.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports feces clogged a drain and covered the floor in a barn where the dogs and puppies lived.

According to a police citation, Byard told officers the drain had been clogged for two weeks. The dogs have been removed from the property.

The sheriff’s office says the dogs are not available for adoption.