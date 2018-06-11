FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A professional pet groomer who was supposed to be caring for animals was convicted Thursday – found guilty of abusing and killing a family’s dog a year ago at her pet grooming business in Forsyth County.

It was Oct. 7, 2017 when Meko’s owner Mavel Blanco brought the dog to Michelle Root’s pet-grooming business for care.

That’s when one of the employees, Lisa Riles, witnessed unthinkable abuse that led to the dog’s death.

“She drug him through the store, she kicked him, she knows she did it,” Riles recounted. “We tried to stop her, and I want people to know that. I want people to know I tried to stop her.”

Aurea McGarry said others who worked for Michelle Root testified that the business owner had abused her customers’ pets routinely, for years.

“They all came forward, but nothing was ever done,” McGarry said.

Not until Meko’s death.

Since then, Riles and all of Meko’s best friends have fought to get justice for him. Blanco and others have been pushing for a state and federal law called Meko’s Law, which would require pet groomers to be listed on a registry, so pet owners can track their records.

“We need to know, as customers, that we can look them up and see if there’s any convictions or crimes,” McGarry said.

Activists say Meko gave his life to bring a serial abuser to justice and, maybe, to see Meko’s Law enacted to save other pets.

Meanwhile, a judge sentenced Michelle Root to serve three years in prison Nov. 1, 2018, and she’s banned from being around animals any more.

“The abuse stops today,” McGarry concluded.

