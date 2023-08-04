Jeffersonville Police welcomes newest four-legged member to the team

Max is a 2-year-old rescue dog the force adopted!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say hello to the newest member of Jeffersonville Police.

The department introduced Max in a social post. He is a 2-year-old rescue and is trained to be a therapy dog for first responders, victims of crime, victims of disasters and children.

"The Jeffersonville Police Department welcomes Max with open arms and looks forward to working closely with him as part of our Officer Wellness Unit," they said.

The force's Officer Wellness Unit actually suggested adopting him. The unit helps expand the emotional, physical and mental benefits for all employees.

The Wellness Unit partnered up with the group Dogs Helping Heroes (DHH), who found Max at the Harrison County Humane Society.

DHH then worked with Duffy's Dog Training Center in Jeffersonville and the facility helped with Max's training. Max will continue training at Duffy's with his handlers.

