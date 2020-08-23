Local pet adoption sees increase amid pandemic

More people are spending time at home since the pandemic started, and some have used it as an opportunity to bring home a new furry friend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People have been spending a lot more time at home the past few months, and some have used it as an opportunity to bring a new furry friend into their lives.

Emma Henkel brought her six-month-old pug Cher home just a few weeks into quarantine.

“I wasn’t sure how long we were going to be in quarantine but it’s the first time I’ve ever worked from home or had that much time at home,” Henkel said.

So, Henkel used that extra time at home to train Cher and get her accustomed to her new surroundings. It’s also given Cher an opportunity to get to know some other puppy friends, like her neighbor Beau.

Beau is Erica Bradley’s German Shepard, Lab, and Jack Russell mix.

“He’s very happy being held and cuddled,” Bradley said.

Beau is about five-months-old and another quarantine adoption success story.

Bradley had been thinking about bring home a dog, but didn’t know if she would have the time a puppy needs.

“I’ve been in the food and beverage industry for a long time and I’ve wanted a dog for a long time, but there’s not this kind of break normally,” Bradley said.

Agencies like the Kentucky Humane Society are seeing lots of people looking for a quarantine companion. The average stay for an animal is just eight days.

“A lot of us are just a little lonely and a lot of time having a companion animal, a dog or cat or even a horse, can really help fill that gap,” Kentucky Humane Society PR and Marking Director Andrea Blair said.

There has been an increased interest in adoption, but more people are keeping their animals too.

“I think just a lot of people are really enjoying their companion animals and they’re just adding so much to our lives that we’re seeing fewer surrenders,” Blair said.

The Kentucky Humane Society has 35% fewer dogs now than at this time last year.

However, in June, cat intakes increased 25% compared to last year.

Blair says cats breed quickly and efficiently, and the increase could be attributed to a spaying and neutering backup due to the pandemic.

Having a pet during the pandemic has also helped Henkel and Bradley meet new people.

“I’m not Kentucky native so being here without close friends and family has definitely been difficult,” said Bradley. “The puppies really brought our neighborhood together and we’ve created lifelong friendships out of it.”

Henkel has been in Louisville for about a year, and said Cher has helped her meet people in her apartment complex or while walking.

The Kentucky Humane Society is also looking for foster families, especially for kittens. You can apply here.

