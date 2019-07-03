HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — The Harrison County Animal Control Shelter is Jamie Breeding's second home.

"You must love dogs to be involved in a shelter and rescue," Breeding said.

Though she admitted she never intended to take over the Indiana shelter, Breeding was approached by county commissioner Charlie Crawford last month after four employees, including the former director, left after allegations of misconduct.

"I like a good challenge and I think it was challenging for us," Crawford said.

Crawford was part of the decision to close the shelter for two weeks. He said it was the right choice to get the new staff hired and trained. He said he expects the shelter to be back to full staff by next week.

In the two weeks she has been working, Breeding said she's found homes for 20 dogs.

"And that's not bad, especially for a shelter that's had a bad name as far as euthanizations and things like that," Breeding said.

Euthanizing animals is one thing Breeding said she wants to change. The shelter is not a no-kill shelter, so to avoid having to make those tough decisions, Breeding said she's sending animals to other rescues and looking into more options.

"We are doing the best we could during this difficult time to get back up and running and at this same time, maintaining the cleanliness and healthy situation for dogs in the back," Crawford said.

In order to free up some space, Breeding is adopting out the animals, but the shelter is not taking animals in unless it's an emergency. She also hands out spay and neuter vouchers hoping to bring attention to adoptions by finding the animals their forever home.

"They have a lot of support for where we are at right now with the staff that's in place. And they are glad that I am here," Breeding said.

The shelter is seeking volunteers. If you are interested, you can call the shelter. The Harrison County prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation into the misconduct allegations.