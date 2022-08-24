Panda, IMPD K-9 officer, retires after years of service

INDIANAPOLIS — A decorated IMPD K-9 officer has turned in his badge after years of service to the department.
In a social media post early this week, IMPD announced the retirement of 11-year-old Panda, who was donated to the department after multiple deployments with the Department of Defense.
Panda was put into service as a narcotics detection K-9 with the Criminal Interdiction Section in 2014, and served for more than eight years with handler Det. Miguel Roa before his retirement.
Panda will now enjoy the rest of his years at home with his family, IMPD said.
